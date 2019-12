The two Kerry sides are in Mens Superleague Action tonight.

Garveys Tralee Warriors are on the road, they have travelled to UCD Marian for a 7 O Clock tip off.

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin host Coughlan C&S Neptune, that one has a 7:15 tip off.

While Scotts Lakers have a home game in Mens Division 1, Limerick Celtics the visitors to Killarney, tip-off is at 7:15.

Team Tom McCarthys St Marys are also at home tonight in Womens Division 1. NUIG Mystics are the opponents and tip of is 6:30.