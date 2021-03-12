4 COVID-19 related deaths and 646 cases reported this evening – with 7 in Kerry

The Department of Health has reported additional 4 COVID-19 related deaths this evening

4 deaths occurred in March, 1 in February, 1 in January and 4 are under investigation

As of midnight last night, the Department had been informed of 646 new cases.

243 of ther cases are in Dublin, 80 in Kildare, 45 in Meath, 35 in Galway, 34 in Offaly and the remaining 209 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

7 of these cases are in Kerry, which now has a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of 65.

That figure nationally is 159.3.