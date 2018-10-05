4. Ballykissane pier tragedy | 1916

In this episode we go live to Easter Saturday April 22nd and our time travelling reporter Joe McGill is at Ballykissane pier just outside Killorglin where last night a terrible tragedy took place.
Almost half a million euro allocated to Kerry under Town and Village Renewal Scheme
€476,000 has been allocated to Kerry under the Government's Town and Village Renewal Scheme.It focuses on projects that can enhance rural towns and villages...
Deadline this evening for Fine Gael candidates in Kerry to contest general election
The deadline for anyone who is seeking a nomination to contest the next general election for Fine Gael in Kerry is this evening (6pm).As...
Radio Kerry up for four awards at IMRO National Radio Awards
Radio Kerry is up for four awards at tonight's IMRO National Radio Awards in Kilkenny.Radio Kerry News is shortlisted in the Best News Story...
I was a Nurse in an Infant Hospital Adoption Home – October 5th, 2018
As a teenager, Cathy Garton trained as a nurse at Temple Hill, the infant hospital at St. Patrick's Guild adoption home in Blackrock, Dublin...
Call from the Dáil – October 5th, 2018
With Michael O’Regan absent for the next few weeks, John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent is analysing the week that was in...
Seán Gallagher Campaigning in Kerry – October 5th, 2018
Jerry spoke to the independent candidate who ran in the Presidential election seven years ago. Seán Gallagher is campaigning in Killarney, Tralee and Dingle...