394 assaults per 100,000 people last year in Kerry

Dublin City had the highest crime rates in the country last year, with Louth and Waterford also over the national average.

Figures in the Irish Independent measure county by county offences per 100,000 of the population.

Kerry had 394 assaults per 100,000 people last year, 388 drug offences, 501 thefts, 31 weapons charges and 659 public order offences.

Dublin City Council rates are among the highest in the country for five crimes including drugs, thefts, assaults, public order and possession of weapons.

The densely populated area of over 554,000 people experienced almost 3,500 assaults per 100,000 population.

Outside of Dublin, Waterford, Cork and Louth have high rates in those five categories mentioned.

For example Louth, the nation’s smallest county, had 99 weapons related offences counted per 100,000 people.

In contrast Mayo recorded 26 in the weapons category, the fewest in the country.

The lowest number of assaults recorded is in Kilkenny and Carlow, which are grouped into one category.