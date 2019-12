39 people are waiting for a bed in University Hospital Kerry today.

Nationally, the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation says 573 people are waiting for beds in hospitals.

Cork University Hospital is the worst affected with 54 people, followed by 40 at University Hospital Limerick and 39 at University Hospital Kerry.

Of the 39 in the Tralee hospital, 31 are currently on trolleys and the remaining eight are waiting in wards.