39 houses constructed in Kenmare Municipal District over the past five years

39 houses have been constructed in the Kenmare Municipal District over the past five years.

The figures were released following a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill.

He called on the council to give a progress report on what measures are being taken to address the housing crisis in South Kerry.

Cllr Cahill asked for details of how many houses were built, bought or leased in the area since 2015.

The figures show 17 houses were constructed in Killorglin in 2019, no houses were built in the town in the previous four years.

12 houses were acquired in Killorglin and a further 12 were leased in the town over the past five years.

In 2018, there were 22 houses constructed in Kenmare, while one house was acquired in the same year and seven were leased from 2017 to 2019.

Three houses have been acquired in Cahersiveen and two were leased in the past two years, while in Glenbeigh one house was acquired and one was leased since 2017.

One house was acquired in Waterville since 2015, while one house was leased in Kilgarvan and Sneem and two were leased in Beaufort and Caherdaniel.

The council said prior to the current Rebuilding Ireland Programme there was little or no capital housing programme in existence for years.

It adds the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government have not yet given targets for 2020.