385 people aged over 75 forced to wait in excess of 24-hours in University Hospital Kerry this year

385 people aged over 75 were forced to wait more than 24 hours in University Hospital Kerry’s Emergency Department so far this year.

The figures were released by the HSE to Sinn Féin.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris says the figures show that the health of older patients is being put further at risk.

Nationally, 7,700 patients over the age of 75 had to wait over 24 hours for treatment in Emergency Departments around the country – with 385 of those in UHK.

Deputy Ferris says older patients are often among the most vulnerable people in our hospitals; he adds that urgent treatment prevents escalation of injury and ensures safety.

The Kerry Sinn Féin TD praised hospital staff who he says do an amazing job with less resources; he says they are treating more patients than ever, even though there is a recruitment and retention crisis across all areas of the health service.

Deputy Martin Ferris says the solution is more capacity, more staff and the implementation of Sláintecare.

He adds that the government is damaging capital projects across the State due to the children’s hospital overspend, their implementation of a recruitment ban in the health service, and Deputy Ferris says the Government appear to have no interest in implementing Sláintecare.