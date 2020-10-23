There were 380 no-shows for scheduled COVID-19 tests in Kerry last month.

That’s according to information provided to Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin by the HSE, following a parliamentary question.

Deputy Brendan Griffin had asked the Health Minister a series of questions on COVID-19 testing in Kerry – they were forwarded to the HSE, who responded to the Kerry TD.

A total of 12,358 appointments have been offered for tests at the HSE COVID-19 community testing service in Tralee since March.

The highest monthly total was September, when 3,614 people were given appointments for tests.

This was followed by October at 3,306 – but these figures are only until the 15th of October, so the monthly total is likely to surpass September.

June saw the lowest number of COVID-19 test appointments offered in Tralee, at 339.

March – 1,407, April – 783, May – 737, June – 339, July – 723, August – 1,449, September – 3,614, October 1 to 15th – 3,306. Total 2,358.

In September, 380 people or 10.5% didn’t attend their scheduled appointment in the community testing centre in Tralee.

The HSE says data isn’t made available on the number of people who tested positive at community testing centres.