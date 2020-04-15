38 more people die as a result of COVID-19

38 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.

Meanwhile, seven more cases have been confirmed in Kerry; there are now 226 cases in the county.

The latest information is that 22 men and 16 women have lost their lives.

29 patients who died were in the east, six were in the west and three were in the south.

28 people had an underlying medical condition and the median age was 84.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 444.

Of that figure, 262 men and 182 women have died and 84% had an underlying medical condition.

The age range of those who have passed away is from 23 years to 105 years.

1,068 more cases have been confirmed; 657 were reported by laboratories in Ireland and 411 cases were confirmed following tests sent to Germany.

It means the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 12,547.

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

285 patients are in Intensive Care Units; 84 people have been discharged from ICU.

The median age of those in ICU is 61.

Today’s update shows there are 159 clusters in nursing homes.

7 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kerry.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says there are now 226 cases in the county.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 5,850 (52% of all cases) followed by Cork with 829 cases (7%).