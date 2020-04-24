37 more deaths from COVID-19, no change to number of Kerry cases

Thirty-seven more people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

A further 577 cases of the virus have been confirmed this evening bringing the total number of cases in the Republic to 18,184.

There’s been no increase in the number of cases recorded in Kerry; it remains at 271, as of midnight Wednesday (April 22nd).

Eight hundred and twenty nine people have died from COVID-19 and 185 fatalities have been classified as probable deaths from the virus.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, a death is deemed probable from COVID-19 where a lab test hasn’t been done but where the doctor is of the opinion that the fatality is associated with the virus.

Sixty-three per cent of confirmed cases were as a result of community transmission, 33% from close contact and 4% from travel abroad.