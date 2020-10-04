364 new cases this evening, with 10 in Kerry

364 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the Department of Health this evening.

The Department has been informed of no new deaths.





10 of this evening’s cases are in Kerry.

100 cases are in Dublin, 55 in Cork, 31 in Donegal, 24 in Limerick, 23 in Galway,17 in Clare, 14 in Sligo, 13 in Roscommon, 8 each in Tipperary and Wicklow, 7 in Kildare, 6 each in Kilkenny and Offaly, 5 each in Cavan, Mayo, Meath, with the remaining 27 cases in 9 counties.

The 21 cases announced yesterday have been added to Kerry’s total number of confirmed cases in the county-by-county breakdown, which is 426 as of midnight on Friday.