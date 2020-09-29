363 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death and 2 new cases in Kerry

363 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the Department of Health this evening.

The Department has informed of 1 new COVID-19 related death in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight on Sunday, there were 2 new cases confirmed in Kerry. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is now at 386.

154 cases are in Dublin, 40 in Cork, 23 in Donegal, 16 in Wexford, 15 in Roscommon 14 each in Galway and Monaghan, 11 each in Kildare, Wicklow and Meath, 9 in Limerick while there were 6 in Clare, 5 each in Mayo Tipperary with the remaining 29 cases in 9 counties.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn urged people who are informed that they are a close contact of someone who has the illness not to meet up with other people, including family or friends, not to go to work or college or play sport, and avail of a test when it is offered.