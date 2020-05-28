36 Kerry schools receive Green Flag awards

36 schools in Kerry have received Green Flag awards from An Taisce.

They are among 750 schools nationally recognised for their work to improve the environment.

Two Kerry schools received the Green Flag for the first time under the Litter and Waste theme, one was awarded for Energy, while six were awarded for Water.

A further eight were given for Travel, four for Biodiversity and four for Global Citizenship Litter and Waste.

Six Kerry schools received the flag for Global Citizenship Energy, one was awarded for the Marine Environment, and four for Global Citizenship Travel.