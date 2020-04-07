36 more deaths from COVID-19

36 more people have lost their lives as a result of COVID-19.

The total death toll in the Republic of Ireland is 210.

27 of the patients who passed away were in the east of the country, six were in the north and three were in the south.

19 men and 17 women lost their lives to the virus; the median age of the latest deaths was 81.

24 of the 36 patients who died had an underlying health condition.

In its latest update, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed 345 new cases.

There are now 5,709 confirmed cases.

In Kerry, there have been 28 new cases identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 117.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 3,061 followed by Cork on 421.