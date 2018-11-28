Over 3,500 customers without power in Kerry due to Storm Diana

ESB crews say they have already restored power to thousands of buildings affected by Storm Diana.

An orange wind warning is in place for coastal counties in the south and west including Kerry, while a yellow alert is in place for the rest of the country.

The 19,000 homes and businesses still without power are being told the vast majority of them should be reconnected by tonight.





In Kerry, around 3,500 customers were without power at 1pm – Ger Deenihan of the ESB in Kerry gave this update during the lunchtime news: