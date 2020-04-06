35% jump in numbers signing in Kerry in past six months

There’s been a 35% jump in the numbers signing on the Live Register in Kerry in the past six months.

An additional 500 people signed on in Kerry last month; nationally the Live Register for March was up 24,000 from February at 207,000.

In the last week of March, 283,000 people across the country were in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, and over 25,000 were getting the Temporary COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme.

These figures from the CSO show that during March 8,064 people signed on the Live Register in Kerry, up 501 on February, a 6.6% increase.

When compared to March last year, there are now 478 additional people signing on, a 6.3% increase.

Throughout the year, the figures dropped to just 5,980 in September; within the six months since, Kerry’s Live Register has risen by over 2,085 people, a jump of 35%.

Throughout the last month, each social welfare office in Kerry, bar Kenmare, saw the numbers signing on increase.

The biggest jump was in Tralee, where 314 people joined the Live Register, which now stands at 3,517.

This was followed by Listowel with an additional 88, bringing its total to 1,269.

Dingle’s figures rose 54 to 602; Killarney increased 44 to 1,416, Cahersiveen was up 19 to 392, and in Killorglin the figure grew by 18 to 554.

Kenmare’s Live Register fell by 36 last month to 314.