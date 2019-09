Up to 35 staff who work for a speed-camera operator are on a 24-hour strike today.

SIPTU members employed by GoSafe Ireland, which has its headquarters in Listowel, say they’ve serious concerns over working conditions.

It means only half of the company’s speed vans are in operation today.

SIPTU’s Brendan Carr says staff are confined to their vans for up to 11 hours-per-day.