35 more deaths, 613 new cases – 7 in Kerry

radiokerrynews
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified this evening of 35 more deaths related to COVID-19.

Twenty-one of these deaths occurred this month, 12 in January, one last November, and one fatality is under investigation.

There have been 613 new cases notified to the HPSC – seven of these are in Kerry.

This county continues to have the lowest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population. It stands at 36.6 per 100,000. The national figure is 226.1 per 100,000.

As of February 22nd, 359,616 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland – 226,291 have received their first dose and 133,325 have also got their second jab.

4,271 people have lost their lives to coronavirus and there have been 217,478 cases in Ireland.

 

