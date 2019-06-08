35 awards presented last evening at 2019 Connect Kerry Women in Business Awards

35 awards were presented last evening at the 2019 Connect Kerry Women in Business Awards.

The awards were presented to winners in various categories, ranging from Outstanding Manager to New Businesses, across many industry sectors in Kerry.

This year’s renewal of the Connect Kerry Women in Business Awards took place in The Rose Hotel, Tralee last evening.





Among the winners was Dr Mary McCaffrey, who was given the Lifetime Achievement Award, while the Special Appreciation Award went to Ann Laide of Caball’s Toyshop.

The Radio Kerry sponsored Community Champion Award was won by Susan Lawlor of State of Mind Mental Health, and the Entrepreneur Award went to Maeve Frawley.

Radio Kerry’s Mary Mullins won the Kerry Media Support to Women in Business Award for her programme In Business.

The event organiser and publisher of Connect Magazine, Margaret Kissane, says the awards show that business is alive and well in the county.

The Category and Honorary Award Winners were: