35 awards presented last evening at 2019 Connect Kerry Women in Business Awards

35 awards were presented last evening at the 2019 Connect Kerry Women in Business Awards.
The awards were presented to winners in various categories, ranging from Outstanding Manager to New Businesses, across many industry sectors in Kerry.
This year’s renewal of the Connect Kerry Women in Business Awards took place in The Rose Hotel, Tralee last evening.
Among the winners was Dr Mary McCaffrey, who was given the Lifetime Achievement Award, while the Special Appreciation Award went to Ann Laide of Caball’s Toyshop.
The Radio Kerry sponsored Community Champion Award was won by Susan Lawlor of State of Mind Mental Health, and the Entrepreneur Award went to Maeve Frawley.
Radio Kerry’s Mary Mullins won the Kerry Media Support to Women in Business Award for her programme In Business.
The event organiser and publisher of Connect Magazine, Margaret Kissane, says the awards show that business is alive and well in the county.
The Category and Honorary Award Winners were:
- Business Woman in Health and Wellness in Association with Nora’s Slimming World Majella Duignan Nutrifit Tralee
- Kerry Entrepreneur Award 2019 Maeve Frawley Arena Fitness Centres
- Business Woman in the Business of Marketing Events and PR in association with John Drummey Communications Marisa Reidy Recovery Haven
- The Connect Kerry Business Development Award Magdalena Serafin Bio Force Wellness
- Business Woman in Business Services in association with Irish Drain Services Patricia Casey Absolute Safety Matters Ltd
- The Connect Kerry Social Media Award Katie Hartnett The Zipyard Tralee
- Business Woman in Education, Childcare and Training in association with That’s Perfect Laura McKenna Blennerville Community Playschool
- The Connect Kerry Rising Star Award Denise Hanbidge Dees Delightful Bakes
- Business Woman in Fashion Retail in association with Hannons Fashions Eileen Whelan Paco Retail
- The Connect Kerry Specialist In Her business Award Marie Leyden Children Services Manager Enable Ireland Kerry
- Business Woman in Retail or Consumer Business in association with Kellihers Toyota Belinda Broderick Belinda’s Puppy Salon
- The Connect Kerry years of Service to her chosen Industry Award Anne Dowd Naoínra Preschool
- Business Woman in Creative Design in association with Expose Design Michelle Keane Mibeau Interiors
- The Connect Kerry Media Support to Women in Business Mary Mullins In Business Show Radio Kerry
- Business Woman in Food Production in association with O Sullivan’s Bakery Eileen Ashe Annascaul Black Pudding Company
- The Connect Kerry National Business Woman of the Year Award Claire Kelly/Jo Arbon The Busy Botanist
- New Business Award in association with Kerry Businesswomen’s Network Helena Bradley Baby Sensory Kerry / Limerick
- The Connect Kerry Home Based Business Paula Duggan Balance Nutrition Dingle
- Outstanding Manager Award in association with Ballyseedy Home and Garden Niamh Quirke Scotia Clinic
- The Connect Kerry Family Business Award Tracy Kennedy Kennedys Pet Farm
- Community Champion Award in association with Radio Kerry Susan Lawlor State of Mind Mental Health
- The Connect Kerry Team Leader Aine McGill O’Shea’s Arro Caherciveen
- Young Business Woman award in association with Bank of Ireland Amy Smith Tralee Pottery Club
- The Connect Kerry Mission Possible Award Louise Quill Tír na nÓg Orphanage
- Business Woman in the Medical Profession in association with Kerry College of Further Education Mairead Sullivan Kerry Breastfeeding Support Group
- The Connect Kerry Reader’s Choice Award Triona Bowler John Ross Jeweller
- Business Women in Technology and Design in association with EF SIGNS Jessica Dennison Dennison Design
- The Connect Kerry Further Training Support to Women in Business Aoife O’Reilly/Mairead O’Sullivan SKDP/South Kerry Skillnet
- The Connect Kerry Innovation Award Jasmin Stallard New Wave Adventure Therapy Camp
- The Connect Kerry Best Business for 2019 Claire Kelly Leahy Pharmacy Oakpark/Ballinorig
- The Connect Kerry Customer Service Award Aisling Foley The Rose Hotel
- The Connect Kerry One to Watch Mary Thea Brosnan Kerry Kefir
- The Connect Kerry Editor’s Choice Norma Doran Doran’s Pharmacy Listowel
- The Connect Kerry Most inspirational Business Woman Helen Burns Action Coach
- The Connect Kerry Lifetime Achievement Award Dr Mary McCaffrey Scotia Clinic Tralee