3,394 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed this evening, with 98 in Kerry

The Department of Health has reported 3,394 new cases of COVID-19 this evening.

As of midnight last night, the Department had been notified of 4 additional COVID-19 related deaths.

98 of this evening’s cases are in Kerry, while 389 are in Cork, 355 in Dublin, 339 in Donegal, 258 in Louth, 233 in Mayo and the remaining 1,722 cases are spread across all other counties.

Today’s daily figures are the highest both in Kerry and nationally since the pandemic began.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in Kerry is now 383.9.

That figure nationally is 381.6