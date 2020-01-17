339 drivers in Kerry were disqualified from driving last year

Nearly 340 drivers in Kerry were disqualified from driving last year.

The majority of disqualifications arose following convictions for road traffic offences in the district and circuit court, while the remainder were as a result of penalty point accumulations.

Over 260 Kerry drivers were disqualified from driving last year through the courts; this was down 18% on the previous year, according to an FOI Act request by Newstalk.

Offences which can carry a disqualification include drink or drug driving and careless or dangerous driving.

In some repeat offences, judges must impose a mandatory disqualification.

A driver is disqualified for six months if they accumulate 12 penalty points over a three-year period, while learner permit drivers are disqualified if they reach seven penalty points.

In Kerry last year, 76 drivers were disqualified for reaching the points limit; this is an increase on 2018, when 53 were put off the road.