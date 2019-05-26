Election counts in Kerry have concluded with all 33 seats filled on Kerry County Council.

Fianna Fáil has the largest representation with 10 councillors, followed by nine independents.

Three of the nine independents are members of the Healy-Rae family.





Seven Fine Gael candidates have been elected, four Sinn Féin, two Labour and one councillor for the Kerry Independent Alliance.

Kenmare was the last local electoral area in Kerry to conclude the counting of votes – the sixth and last seat was won by independent Dan McCarthy. Another independent Johnny Healy-Rae topped the poll; the other candidates elected were Fianna Fáil’s trio of Michael Cahill, Norma Moriarty and John Francis Flynn and Fine Gael’s Patrick Connor-Scarteen.

In Killarney, the seventh and last seat was taken by Labour’s Marie Moloney. Independent Maura Healy-Rae was first to be elected and three other non-party candidates also won in Killarney, Brendan Cronin, Donal Grady and Niall Botty O’Callaghan; Michael Gleeson of the Kerry Independent Alliance party was re-elected as was Niall Kelleher of Fianna Fáil.

In the Listowel Electoral Area, Fine Gael claimed three out of six seats by poll-topper Aoife Thornton and her colleagues Mike Kennelly and Mike Foley; Sinn Féin’s Robert Beasley and Tom Barry won two and Fianna Fáil’s Jimmy Moloney claimed the last seat.

Norma Foley of Fianna Fáil topped the poll in Tralee; party colleague Mikey Sheehy was also elected. Toireasa Ferris and Pa Daly of Sinn Féin were re-elected as were Labour’s Terry O’Brien, Jim Finucane of Fine Gael and Independent Sam Locke.

Independents Jackie Healy-Rae and Charlie Farrelly, Fine Gael’s Bobby O’Connell and Fionnán Fitzgerald of Fianna Fáil took the four seats in the Castleisland Electoral Area.

The three councillors elected to Corca Dhuibhne were Michael O’Shea and Breandán Fitzgerald of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald.

