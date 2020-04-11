33 more people die as a result of COVID-19

33 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.

19 men and 14 women lost their lives; 25 patients had underlying health conditions.

30 of those who died were located in the east and three were in the west.

It brings the death toll to 320.

839 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed; that is made up of 553 confirmed cases in Irish laboratories and 286 reported by a German laboratory.

This is the largest number of new cases reported in a single day since the start of the outbreak

There are now 8,928 confirmed cases in the country.

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years.

2,141 confirmed cases are healthcare workers.

Ten more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kerry.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says there are now 155 cases in the county.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 4,156 followed by Cork on 581.