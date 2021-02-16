33 more COVID-19 related deaths

33 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported today.

31 of these deaths occurred in February and 2 in January.

As of midnight, Monday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 744 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Fewer than five cases have been recorded in Kerry.

As of 8am today, 861 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 159 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 13th February, 268,551 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: