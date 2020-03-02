Over 320 mumps cases in Cork and Kerry so far this year

There have been 325 mumps cases in Cork and Kerry so far this year.

According to the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre report, the number of mumps notifications nationally over the first eight weeks of year represents a fourfold increase on the same period in 2019.

The HSE says the national mumps outbreak that started in 2018 in several regions is still ongoing.

Over the first eight weeks of the year, there have been 325 mumps cases in Cork and Kerry, which is the second highest nationally.

The majority are in the 15 to 24-year-old group and many are in third level colleges.

Late last year, the annual number of cases in Kerry had reached 21, with the HSE saying a further increase was expected.

The HSE’s national mumps graph for the first eight weeks of 2020 shows a fourfold increase on 2019’s figure and a tenfold increase on the same time in 2018.