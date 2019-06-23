32 Roses to take part in Rose of Tralee Tour in Kildare

32 of this year’s Roses will take part in the Rose of Tralee Tour in Kildare this August.

It is the third year of the Kildare tour and this year’s Roses can look forward to a wide range of activities during their stay.

Kildare County Council in association with Into Kildare, the county’s Tourism Board, will organise a full itinerary which will see the Roses experience the local Greenways and Blueways as well as the areas culture and history.

The tour will take place on August 19th and 20th.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival, which celebrates 60 years, will run in Tralee from August 23rd to 27th.