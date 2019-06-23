32 Roses to take part in Rose of Tralee Tour in Kildare

By
radiokerrynews
-
REPRO FREE 30.7.18 – The 2018 Rose of Tralee Street Entertainment alone will cost €355,000 to present a line-up of family-friendly, FREE and affordable fun from 17 to 21 August. A significant increase in financial support is required and Festival organisers are asking local businesses to make a contribution, with every Euro received set to be invested directly into staging so many events on Tralee’s streets. Some of this year’s Roses visited Tralee to help promote the 2018 Rose of Tralee International Festival.” Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD - www.dwalshphoto.ie Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/mail : [email protected] WEB Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie

32 of this year’s Roses will take part in the Rose of Tralee Tour in Kildare this August.

It is the third year of the Kildare tour and this year’s Roses can look forward to a wide range of activities during their stay.

Kildare County Council in association with Into Kildare, the county’s Tourism Board, will organise a full itinerary which will see the Roses experience the local Greenways and Blueways as well as the areas culture and history.

The tour will take place on August 19th and 20th.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival, which celebrates 60 years, will run in Tralee from August 23rd to 27th.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR