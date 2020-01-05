32 homeless people in Kerry using local post offices for collecting post

An estimated 32 people in Kerry used a local post office as their mailing address, because they have no home address, according to figures revealed in today’s Sunday Independent.

It’s also been revealed that 3,000 homeless people across the country gave their address as their local post office.

It’s the first time these figures have been made available since this service was created for homeless people last April.

The statistics show higher volumes of people in rural areas using post offices as an alternative, because they have no home address.