31km amenity trail between Dingle and Cloghane among eight current greenway projects in Kerry

A 31km amenity trail between Dingle and Cloghane is among eight projects currently being worked on by Kerry County Council.

At a recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, Charlie O’Sullivan, Director of Services, Roads, Transportation & Marine with the council, gave an update on capital projects currently underway.

Kerry County Council is currently working on eight greenways and amenity trail projects around the county, which would total 124km in length when complete.

Among the eight projects are the Tralee to Fenit, and North Kerry Greenways, which are both currently under construction and are both expected to be completed by October this year, while the South Kerry Greenway was granted planning permission in November.

A 30km greenway from Tralee to Listowel is at the preliminary design/screening stage, and the council hopes to have planning consent by the middle of this year.

A 2.9km greenway from Cockleshell Road to the Spa village outside Tralee is also at this stage, and the council aims to have planning permission for this by the second quarter of the year.

Planning permission is already in place and an application for funding has been submitted for a 2.6km greenway from Tralee to Ballyseedy.

Meanwhile, a 31km amenity trail between Dingle and Cloghane is currently at the feasability stage.

In Killarney, a 3.5km amenity trail from Tomies Car Park to Dinish Island is tendering for design consultants, and the council hopes to get planning permission this year.