31 more people die as a result of COVID-19

31 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.

Meanwhile, 30 more cases of the virus have been confirmed in Kerry; the largest daily increase in cases in the county to date.

26 deaths were located in the east, three in the north west, one in the south and one in the west.

18 women and 13 men lost their lives; 25 people had underlying health conditions.

The median age of today’s deaths is 82.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 365.

992 more cases have been confirmed; 527 were reported by laboratories in Ireland and 465 cases were confirmed following tests sent to Germany.

It means the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 10,647.

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years.

1,849 or 20% of cases have been hospitalised with 268 patients admitted to ICU.

2,489 cases are healthcare workers.

30 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kerry.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says there are now 200 cases in the county.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 5,006 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 730 cases (8%).