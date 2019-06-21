31 Kerry primary schools recognised for STEM achievements

31 Kerry primary schools have been recognised for their achievements in science, technology, engineering and maths.

They’ll each receive a Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Discover Primary Science and Maths Award.

This programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) among primary school students and teachers.

The award recognises the achievements of children and teachers in applying STEM in their curriculum, includes keeping a log of STEM activities such as classroom investigations and projects.

The Kerry schools who received Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Discover Primary Science and Maths Awards are:

Ardfert Central National School

Caherleaheen National School

Castledrum National School

Clogher Mixed National School

Dromclough National School

Fibough National School

Firies National School

Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn

Holy Cross Primary School

Holy Family National School

Listellick National School

Loughfouder National School

Scoil Náisiúnta na Srona

Scoil Náisiúnta Uaimh Bhreanainn

Scoil Náisiúnta Cill Conla

Scoil an Fhirtearaigh

Scoil Atha na Mblath

Scoil Caitlin Naofa

Scoil Chríost Rí

Scoil Easa Dhuibhe

Scoil Eoin

Scoil Náisiúnta Oilibhear Naofa

Spa National School

St. Brendans National School

St. Johns National School

St. Brendan’s National School, Blennerville

Tralee Educate Together National School

Two Mile Community National School

Scoil Náisiúnta Gniomh go Leith

Curraheen Mixed National School