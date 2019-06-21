31 Kerry primary schools recognised for STEM achievements

31 Kerry primary schools have been recognised for their achievements in science, technology, engineering and maths.
They’ll each receive a Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Discover Primary Science and Maths Award.
This programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) among primary school students and teachers.
The award recognises the achievements of children and teachers in applying STEM in their curriculum, includes keeping a log of STEM activities such as classroom investigations and projects.
The Kerry schools who received Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Discover Primary Science and Maths Awards are:
Ardfert Central National School
Caherleaheen National School
Castledrum National School
Clogher Mixed National School
Dromclough National School
Fibough National School
Firies National School
Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn
Holy Cross Primary School
Holy Family National School
Listellick National School
Loughfouder National School
Scoil Náisiúnta na Srona
Scoil Náisiúnta Uaimh Bhreanainn
Scoil Náisiúnta Cill Conla
Scoil an Fhirtearaigh
Scoil Atha na Mblath
Scoil Caitlin Naofa
Scoil Chríost Rí
Scoil Easa Dhuibhe
Scoil Eoin
Scoil Náisiúnta Oilibhear Naofa
Spa National School
St. Brendans National School
St. Johns National School
St. Brendan’s National School, Blennerville
Tralee Educate Together National School
Two Mile Community National School
Scoil Náisiúnta Gniomh go Leith
Curraheen Mixed National School