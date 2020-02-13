31 hedge cutting complaints investigated in Killarney MD area

31 complaints about hedge cutting were investigated by Kerry County Council in the Killarney Municipal District in the final four months of 2019.

17 of the complaints came from the public with the remainder from councillors.

There were an additional forty inspections carried out by the council’s roads officer during the period.

41 landowners were contacted by the council.

Issues were identified with 93 properties and 92 advisory letters were sent.

16 hedges remained uncut following letters being issued.