30 questions with Radio Kerry presenters

Andrew Morrissey
|Andrew Morrissey
|Where are you from
|Cork
|How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?
|12 years (6months holiday in Limerick)
|What show do you present on Radio Kerry?
|Kerry’s Full Breakfast
|Did you present another show before the one your currently present?
|The Afternoon show + Weekend Wake Up
|What do you most like about your job?
|Being able to wake up with the county
|What other show, if any, would you like to present ?
|Weekend Sport
|Favourite colour
|Blue
|Cat or Dog?
|Dog
|Do you support a sports team?
|Austin Stacks / Tralee Parnells / Man Utd / The Vikings
|Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?
|Seamus Moynihan
|Favourite place in Kerry
|Banna Beach
|Favourite place outside of Kerry?
|Marbella
|Lucky number
|3
|Apple or Android
|Apple
|Hobby or pastime
|Hurling/Football
|Favourite saying
|Good Craic
|Patron or Ambassador for any organisation
|Adams of Tralee Electric Cars
|Favourite song
|Stand By Me – Ben E. King
|Favourite band
|The Coronas
|Adventure or sun holiday
|Sun Holiday
|Tell us a secret about yourself?
|Then it wouldn’t be a secret
|Best piece of advice you’ve received so far
|Enjoy it now because it won’t always last
|Favourite pizza toppings
|Ham
|Favourite movie
|Stand By me
|Favourite TV show
|Stargate/Star Trek
|Do you speak another lauguage
|No, but I’d love to be able to
|What did you want to be when you were small
|A Garda
|What is/would be your karaoke song?
|Mr. Brightside
|What makes you laugh the most?
|My Fiancé Úna
Elaine Kinsella
|Name
|Elaine Kinsella
|Where are you from
|Listowel
|How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?
|16 years
|What show do you present on Radio Kerry?
|Kerry’s Full Breakfast and Seven Days
|Did you present another show before the one your currently present?
|The Time Tunnel
The Saturday Show
The Arts Show
|What do you most like about your job?
|I love the live aspect of it. You’re constantly thinking on your feet so it’s never boring. I also love co-presenting with Andrew.
|What other show, if any, would you like to present?
|The 11-1 Club! I love the music.
|Favourite colour
|Green
|Cat or Dog?
|A little tabby cat named Perrie who I adore.
|Do you support a sports team?
|Austin Stacks U10 Girls football and Tralee Warriors.
|Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?
|Donnchadh Walsh
|Favourite place in Kerry
|Maharees (apart from Listowel of course!)
|Favourite place outside of Kerry?
|Hook Head in Wexford (where I was born)
|Lucky number
|4 (my daughter was born on the 4th of the 4th)
|Apple or Android
|Android
|Hobby or pastime
|Working out and cooking
|Favourite saying
|“Well-behaved women seldom make history”
|Patron or Ambassador for any organisation
|Patron for Comfort for Chemo Kerry
|Favourite song
|Goodbye by Emmylou Harris
|Favourite band
|Fleetwood Mac, The Carpenters, Pearl Jam, The Beach Boys, Queen
|Adventure or sun holiday
|Sun!
|Tell us a secret about yourself?
|I’ve been told I have the coldest feet. In the world.
|Best piece of advice you’ve received so far
|When it comes to parenting ‘choose your battles wisely’
|Favourite pizza toppings
|Olives and fresh basil
|Favourite movie
|Best In Show
|Favourite TV show
|House of Cards or 30 Rock
|Do you speak another language
|Not well!
|What did you want to be when you were small
|A pilot
|What is/would be your karaoke song?
|Thunder Road – Bruce Springsteen
|What makes you laugh the most?
|Funny cat videos
Jerry O’Sullivan
|Name
|Jerry O’Sullivan
|Where are you from
|The Square Kenmare
|How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?
|Sum total of 13 years 97 to 2000 then 2010 to present
|What show do you present on Radio Kerry?
|Kerry Today
|Did you present another show before the one your currently present?
|Yes – I have presented Talkabout before (long ago)
|What do you most like about your job?
|It’s never dull, hearing people’s stories and also the people I work with.
|What other show, if any, would you like to present?
|Tommy Tiernan’s TV show
|Favourite colour
|Red
|Cat or Dog?
|Neither! Recently outvoted by family into getting a Cat. Still not sure about it…
|Do you support a sports team?
|Kerry and Leeds United
|Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?
|Maurice Fitzgerald
|Favourite place in Kerry
|Kenmare Pier
|Favourite place outside of Kerry?
|West Cork
|Lucky number
|10
|Apple or Android
|Android all the way
|Hobby or pastime
|GAA
|Favourite saying
|‘’Call us now on 066 7123666’’
|Patron or Ambassador for any organisation
|No
|Favourite song
|Too hard to answer – it changes This is the Sea – The Waterboys is current favourite.
|Favourite band
|Oasis/GunsnRoses/The Prodigy
|Adventure or sun holiday
|Adventure
|Tell us a secret about yourself?
|I have cheated death twice
|Best piece of advice you’ve received so far
|Never let fear of what other people think determine your actions
|Favourite pizza toppings
|BBQ chicken
|Favourite movie
|Ride with the Devil
|Favourite TV show
|Breaking Bad
|Do you speak another lauguage
|No
|What did you want to be when you were small
|Cuchulain
|What is/would be your karaoke song?
|Wonderwall – Oasis
|What makes you laugh the most?
|The fantastic and irrepressible pure madness of Kerry people
Francis Jones
|Name
|Francis Jones
|Where are you from
|Limerick
|How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?
|18 years
|What show do you present on Radio Kerry?
|11 to 1 Club
|Did you present another show before the one your currently present?
|Breakfast show/Afternoon Show
|What do you most like about your job?
|Keeping people entertained
|What other show, if any, would you like to present ?
|Great singers
|Favourite colour
|Blue
|Cat or Dog?
|Both
|Do you support a sports team?
|Leeds
|Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?
|Colm Cooper
|Favourite place in Kerry
|Too many to mention
|Favourite place outside of Kerry?
|Limerick (of course)
|Lucky number
|9
|Apple or Android
|Apple (I love fruit)
|Hobby or pastime
|Tv/twitter/politics related
|Favourite saying
|bfn (bye for now)
|Patron or Ambassador for any organisation
|Not that Im aware of
|Favourite song
|Too many to mention but Followyou follow me by Genesis is up there
|Favourite band
|Genesis/ELO
|Adventure or sun holiday
|Adventure
|Tell us a secret about yourself?
|Im very quiet
|Best piece of advice you’ve received so far
|If you dont ask the answer is always no
|Favourite pizza toppings
|Meat fest
|Favourite movie
|Maybe Dirty Dancing
|Favourite TV show
|anything reality tv
|Do you speak another lauguage
|Oui
|What did you want to be when you were small
|Bus conductor
|What is/would be your karaoke song?
|Give it up (Kc and sunshine band)
|What makes you laugh the most?
|Myself when I mess up.
Deirdre Walsh
|Name
|Deirdre Walsh
|Where are you from
|Ballybunion
|How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?
|13 years
|What show do you present on Radio Kerry?
|TalkAbout
|Did you present another show before the one your currently present?
Kerry Today
|What do you most like about your job?
|The craic in the newsroom
|What other show, if any, would you like to present ?
|The Late Late Show!
|Favourite colour
|purple
|Cat or Dog?
|Dog
|Do you support a sports team?
|Man Utd
|Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?
|Maurice Fitzgerald
|Favourite place in Kerry
|Ballybunion
|Favourite place outside of Kerry?
|West Cork
|Lucky number
|16 – Roy Keane’s Man Utd jersey number
|Apple or Android
|Apple
|Hobby or pastime
|walking
|Favourite saying
|Feic the Begrudgers
|Patron or Ambassador for any organisation
|Ambassador for Kerry Hospice
|Favourite song
|Couldn’t pick one
|Favourite band
|The Beatles/Coldplay
|Adventure or sun holiday
|Sun
|Tell us a secret about yourself?
|I’m afraid of swans
|Best piece of advice you’ve received so far
|Don’t take yourself too seriously
|Favourite pizza toppings
|Pineapple
|Favourite movie
|The English Patient
|Favourite TV show
|Eastenders
|Do you speak another language
|My Irish isn’t bad
|What did you want to be when you were small
|A journalist
|What is/would be your karaoke song?
|‘Little old wine drinker me’ Dean Martin
|What makes you laugh the most?
|My mother’s inability to sugar-coat anything, or be politically correct!
Brendan Fuller
|Name
|Brendan Michael Xavier Fuller
|Where are you from
|Poll Na Muc, Killarney
|How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?
|7 Years
|What show do you present on Radio Kerry?
|The Afternoon Show
|Did you present another show before the one your currently present?
|Started on Fresh, then Drivetime and Saturday breakfast before moving to the Afternoon Show.
|What do you most like about your job?
|The opportunity to make someone’s day a little bit better.
|What other show, if any, would you like to present?
|Agritime – a chance to show the inlaws I know something about farming!
|Favourite colour
|Red
|Cat or Dog?
|Dog
|Do you support a sports team?
|Kerry/Munster/Liverpool/Patriots
|Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?
|Maurice Fitzgerald
|Favourite place in Kerry
|Waterville
|Favourite place outside of Kerry?
|Sorrento, Italy
|Lucky number
|14
|Apple or Android
|Android (since last week)
|Hobby or pastime
|Baking (Since lockdown)
|Favourite saying
|If there was work on the bed, he’d sleep on the floor.
|Patron or Ambassador for any organisation
|St. Francis Special School, St. Mary Of The Angel’s,
|Favourite song
|Back Down South
|Favourite band
|Kings Of Leon
|Adventure or sun holiday
|Sun Holiday
|Tell us a secret about yourself?
|I was born in Cork.
|Best piece of advice you’ve received so far
|Chicken & Pesto in the Killarney Brewery – pure taste
|Favourite movie
|Fight Club or Forrest Gump
|Favourite TV show
|Fargo
|Do you speak another language
|Нет
|What did you want to be when you were small
|Rugby Player for Ireland while playing with Liverpool on the side.
|What is/would be your karaoke song?
|With or Without You by U2. Alvor has yet to recover from that performance.
|What makes you laugh the most?
|Eve (my fiancé)
Aisling O’Brien
|Name
|Aisling O’Brien
|Where are you from
|Tralee
|How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?
|12 years
|What show do you present on Radio Kerry?
|Agritime
|Did you present another show before the one your currently present?
|Not fulltime, just provided cover for other shows as needed. I’ve worked as a journalist with Radio Kerry since 2008, so have been reading news since then.
|What do you most like about your job?
|It’s never boring!
|What other show, if any, would you like to present ?
|I’d probably attempt most of them, with questionable results! I’ve never presented a music show, so that would be very different for me.
|Favourite colour
|Royal blue
|Cat or Dog?
|There’s no way I could choose as I have one of each!
|Do you support a sports team?
|Not really, I would mainly watch equestrian sports.
|Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?
|David Moran
|Favourite place in Kerry
|It would have to be a beach; I love being close to the ocean. Fenit, Banna and Derrynane are some of my favourites.
|Favourite place outside of Kerry?
|Italy. I loved every part I’ve visited so far and can’t wait to go back again.
|Lucky number
|25
|Apple or Android
|Android
|Hobby or pastime
|Horse riding
|Favourite saying
|Be yourself; everyone else is already taken – Oscar Wilde
|Patron or Ambassador for any organisation
|No
|Favourite song
|Happy Together – The Turtles
|Favourite band
|The Rolling Stones
|Adventure or sun holiday
|Adventure
|Tell us a secret about yourself?
|I can only click my fingers on my left hand!
|Best piece of advice you’ve received so far
|Feel the fear and do it anyway
|Favourite pizza toppings
|Mushrooms, garlic, lots of mozzarella and basil.
|Favourite movie
|Fantastic Mr Fox – have lost count of how many times I have watched it!
|Favourite TV show
|Gavin and Stacey, Schitts Creek, The Politician, Somebody Feed Phil, Room to Improve, Gardeners’ World and Escape to the Country.
|Do you speak another language
|No, unfortunately.
|What did you want to be when you were small
|A vet
|What is/would be your karaoke song?
|I have been known to butcher a few songs by The Eagles
|What makes you laugh the most?
|My dog
Mary Mullins
|Name
|Mary Mullins
|Where are you from
|Live in Ballyduff (originally from Roscommon, raised in Offaly)
|How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?
|Started originally 13 years ago, left for 2 years (Feb 2007 – Nov 2013, Mar 2016 onwards )
|What show do you present on Radio Kerry?
|In Business, plus the news
|Did you present another show before the one your currently present?
|No
|What do you most like about your job?
|Every day is different, you meet a lot of new people, you hear interesting stories.
|What other show, if any, would you like to present?
|Classical Delights
|Favourite colour
|Peach
|Cat or Dog?
|2 cats (Buddy & Elvis), 2 dogs (Teddy and Charlie)
|Do you support a sports team?
|Tottenham Hotspur (my fiancé made me say that!)
|Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?
|Hmmmmm
|Favourite place in Kerry
|Banna Beach
|Favourite place outside of Kerry?
|Vietnam
|Lucky number
|27
|Apple or Android
|Android
|Hobby or pastime
|Walking our dogs, going to the beach, swimming, body boarding
|Favourite saying
|What’s for you won’t pass you
|Patron or Ambassador for any organisation
|N/a
|Favourite song
|Defying Gravity from Wicked the musical
|Favourite band
|Prince (to be technical as the question say band – Prince and the New Revolution!)
|Adventure or sun holiday
|Adventure
|Tell us a secret about yourself?
|I used to collect stamps and call cards when I was young!
|Best piece of advice you’ve received so far
|You can’t please everyone!
|Favourite pizza toppings
|Pepperoni
|Favourite movie
|The Snowman
|Favourite TV show
|Line of Duty
|Do you speak another lauguage
|French
|What did you want to be when you were small
|Chef, then a teacher
|What is/would be your karaoke song?
|I haven’t a note in my head!
|What makes you laugh the most?
|My fiancé and friends!
Amber Galwey
|Name
|Amber Galwey
|Where are you from
|Castleisland
|How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?
|Almost 2 years! I started here on July 30th, 2018.
|What show do you present on Radio Kerry?
|I don’t present any show, you’ll only hear me on the news!
|Did you present another show before the one your currently present?
|N/A
|What do you most like about your job?
|The variety – there’s always something different happening which makes every day interesting. My colleagues would be up at the top of the list too, we always have a good laugh in the newsroom!
|What other show, if any, would you like to present?
|The Afternoon Show – I love music and think I’d give Brendan a good run for his money!
|Favourite colour
|Blue
|Cat or Dog?
|Definitely dogs
|Do you support a sports team?
|Nope
|Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?
|Colm Cooper
|Favourite place in Kerry
|It would have to be Slea Head
|Favourite place outside of Kerry?
|Inis Mór
|Lucky number
|10!
|Apple or Android
|Android
|Hobby or pastime
|Walking, reading, basketball and watching TV!
|Favourite saying
|Patron or Ambassador for any organisation
|No
|Favourite song
|I couldn’t just pick one
|Favourite band
|That’s a tough one – Coldplay or Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band!
|Adventure or sun holiday
|Adventure holiday
|Tell us a secret about yourself?
|I hate filling out questionnaires!! JJ
|Best piece of advice you’ve received so far
|Don’t worry about things you can’t control.
|Favourite pizza toppings
|Pepperoni
|Favourite movie
???
|Favourite TV show
|Going back a good few years here, but it has to be Prison Break. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve re-watched it at this stage!
|Do you speak another lauguage
|I have a bit of Gaeilge of course, and I did study German in school but don’t think I would be able to hold a conversation in it now.
|What did you want to be when you were small
|A vet
|What is/would be your karaoke song?
|No one wants to hear me sing!
|What makes you laugh the most?
|Family and friends – most of them have the same sense of humour as me!
Eamonn Hickson
|Name
|Eamonn Hickson
|Where are you from
|Annascaul
|How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?
|4 years
|What show do you present on Radio Kerry?
|Terrace Talk and others, occasionally
|Did you present another show before the one your currently present?
|Nope
|What do you most like about your job?
|My colleagues
|What other show, if any, would you like to present?
|The Definitive
|Favourite colour
|Purple
|Cat or Dog?
|Dog
|Do you support a sports team?
|No, but very interested in all sports
|Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?
|Kieran Donaghy
|Favourite place in Kerry
|Inch Beach
|Favourite place outside of Kerry?
|The square in Syracuse in Sicily
|Lucky number
|I make a point of not having one
|Apple or Android
|Apple
|Hobby or pastime
|Football, soccer, writing
|Favourite saying
|Imagine what you can do
|Patron or Ambassador for any organisation
|No
|Favourite song
|This Year’s Love by David Gray
|Favourite band
|The Killers
|Adventure or sun holiday
|Adventure
|Tell us a secret about yourself?
|I’m a space nerd – I love cosmology
|Best piece of advice you’ve received so far
|If you’re unsure how to pronounce the name of some obscure sportsperson, just be confident with whatever version you go with. If you act like it’s correct, everyone else will think it’s correct – Gary O’Sullivan
|Favourite pizza toppings
|Four meat topping
|Favourite movie
|Avengers: Infinity War
|Favourite TV show
|Brooklyn 99
|Do you speak another language
|No
|What did you want to be when you were small
|Whatever my older sisters told me I should be, which changed frequently
|What is/would be your karaoke song?
|Friends in Low Places – Garth Brooks
|What makes you laugh the most?
|Radio bloopers
Alan Finn
|Name
|Alan Finn
|Where are you from
|Galway
|How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?
|14 years
|What show do you present on Radio Kerry?
|The Definitive/Fresh
|Did you present another show before the one your currently present?
|I’ve covered shows like Fresh, The Pulse & Weekend Wake up
|What do you most like about your job?
|Playing music
|What other show, if any, would you like to present?
|The 11 to 1 Club
|Favourite colour
|Red
|Cat or Dog?
|Dog
|Do you support a sports team?
|Man Utd & Philadelphia Eagles
|Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?
|Seamus Moynihan
|Favourite place in Kerry
|Rossbeigh Beach
|Favourite place outside of Kerry?
|Galway
|Lucky number
|36
|Apple or Android
|Android
|Hobby or pastime
|Coaching GAA & Soccer
|Favourite saying
|Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain.
|Patron or Ambassador for any organisation
|No
|Favourite song
|Too many to mention
|Favourite band
|Too many to mention
|Adventure or sun holiday
|Sun Holiday
|Tell us a secret about yourself?
|I did Line Dancing when I was younger and enjoyed it
|Chicken, Ham & Mushroom
|Favourite movie
|Gladiator/Star wars/Lord of the Rings/Shawshank
|Favourite TV show
|Peaky Blinders/Game of Thrones/Line of Duty
|Do you speak another language
|No
|What did you want to be when you were small
|Like Tony Fenton
|What is/would be your karaoke song?
|Mustang Sally
|What makes you laugh the most?
|Comedy
Treasa Murphy
|Name
|Treasa Murphy
|Where are you from
|Tipperary
|How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?
|Almost 18 years
|What show do you present on Radio Kerry?
|Stand-in presenter on Kerry Today
|Did you present another show before the current one?
|No
|What do you most like about your job?
|The glorious, unpredictable variety of it all
|What other show, if any, would you like to present?
|Happy to be behind the scenes
|Favourite colour
|Red
|Cat or Dog?
|Cat but I like dogs too
|Do you support a sports team?
|Most of the time, I’m blissfully neutral about sport.
|Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?
|I’m not very sport-minded but I think Mick O’Connell is fascinating. He’s a compelling figure.
|Favourite place in Kerry
|Muckross
|Favourite place outside of Kerry?
|Alhambra, Spain
|Lucky number
|22
|Apple or Android
|Android
|Hobby or pastime
|Procrastinating
|Favourite saying
|“Have a good time all the time” © Viv Savage, Spinal Tap
|Patron or Ambassador for any organisation
|Roy Keane for the Irish Guide Dogs.
|Favourite song
|‘I Feel Love’ by Donna Summer.
|Favourite band
|Pet Shop Boys
|Adventure or sun holiday
|Adventure
|Tell us a secret about yourself?
|When I was a child, I used to put my foot in my mouth – and I don’t mean metaphorically.
|Best piece of advice you’ve received so far
|“Will you be thinking about this a year from now?”
|Favourite pizza toppings
|Just like plain margherita.
|Favourite movie
|LA Confidential, Mulholland Drive
|Favourite TV show
|Seinfeld, Angel, Life on Mars, 30 Rock, Peep Show, Succession
|Do you speak another language
|Few phrases of French, German and Spanish
|What did you want to be when you were small
|Actress and author
|What is/would be your karaoke song?
|Tainted Love by Soft Cell
Blue Monday by New Order
|What makes you laugh the most?
|Practically every episode of Peep Show