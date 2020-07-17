30 questions with Radio Kerry presenters

Andrew Morrissey

NameAndrew Morrissey
Where are you fromCork
How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?12 years (6months holiday in Limerick)
What show do you present on Radio Kerry?Kerry’s Full Breakfast
Did you present another show before the one your currently present?The Afternoon show + Weekend Wake Up
What do you most like about your job?Being able to wake up with the county
What other show, if any, would you like to present ?Weekend Sport
Favourite colourBlue
Cat or Dog?Dog
Do you support a sports team?Austin Stacks / Tralee Parnells / Man Utd / The Vikings
Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?Seamus Moynihan
Favourite place in KerryBanna Beach
Favourite place outside of Kerry?Marbella
Lucky number3
Apple or AndroidApple
Hobby or pastimeHurling/Football
Favourite sayingGood Craic
Patron or Ambassador for any organisationAdams of Tralee Electric Cars
Favourite songStand By Me – Ben E. King
Favourite bandThe Coronas
Adventure or sun holidaySun Holiday
Tell us a secret about yourself?Then it wouldn’t be a secret
Best piece of advice you’ve received so farEnjoy it now because it won’t always last
Favourite pizza toppingsHam
Favourite movieStand By me
Favourite TV showStargate/Star Trek
Do you speak another lauguageNo, but I’d love to be able to
What did you want to be when you were smallA Garda
What is/would be your karaoke song?Mr. Brightside
What makes you laugh the most?My Fiancé Úna

 

 

Elaine Kinsella

QuestionAnswer
NameElaine Kinsella
Where are you fromListowel
How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?16 years
What show do you present on Radio Kerry?Kerry’s Full Breakfast and Seven Days
Did you present another show before the one your currently present?The Time Tunnel

The Saturday Show

The Arts Show

What do you most like about your job?I love the live aspect of it. You’re constantly thinking on your feet so it’s never boring. I also love co-presenting with Andrew.
What other show, if any, would you like to present?The 11-1 Club! I love the music.
Favourite colourGreen
Cat or Dog?A little tabby cat named Perrie who I adore.
Do you support a sports team?Austin Stacks U10 Girls football and Tralee Warriors.
Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?Donnchadh Walsh
Favourite place in KerryMaharees (apart from Listowel of course!)
Favourite place outside of Kerry?Hook Head in Wexford (where I was born)
Lucky number4 (my daughter was born on the 4th of the 4th)
Apple or AndroidAndroid
Hobby or pastimeWorking out and cooking
Favourite saying“Well-behaved women seldom make history”
Patron or Ambassador for any organisationPatron for Comfort for Chemo Kerry
Favourite songGoodbye by Emmylou Harris
Favourite bandFleetwood Mac, The Carpenters, Pearl Jam, The Beach Boys, Queen
Adventure or sun holidaySun!
Tell us a secret about yourself?I’ve been told I have the coldest feet. In the world.
Best piece of advice you’ve received so farWhen it comes to parenting ‘choose your battles wisely’
Favourite pizza toppingsOlives and fresh basil
Favourite movieBest In Show
Favourite TV showHouse of Cards or 30 Rock
Do you speak another languageNot well!
What did you want to be when you were smallA pilot
What is/would be your karaoke song?Thunder Road – Bruce Springsteen
What makes you laugh the most?Funny cat videos

 

Jerry O’Sullivan

NameJerry O’Sullivan
Where are you fromThe Square Kenmare
How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?Sum total of 13 years 97 to 2000 then 2010 to present
What show do you present on Radio Kerry?Kerry Today
Did you present another show before the one your currently present?Yes – I have presented Talkabout before (long ago)
What do you most like about your job?It’s never dull, hearing people’s stories and also the people I work with.
What other show, if any, would you like to present?Tommy Tiernan’s TV show
Favourite colourRed
Cat or Dog?Neither! Recently outvoted by family into getting a Cat. Still not sure about it…
Do you support a sports team?Kerry and Leeds United
Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?Maurice Fitzgerald
Favourite place in KerryKenmare Pier
Favourite place outside of Kerry?West Cork
Lucky number10
Apple or AndroidAndroid all the way
Hobby or pastimeGAA
Favourite saying‘’Call us now on 066 7123666’’
Patron or Ambassador for any organisationNo
Favourite songToo hard to answer – it changes This is the Sea – The Waterboys is current favourite.
Favourite bandOasis/GunsnRoses/The Prodigy
Adventure or sun holidayAdventure
Tell us a secret about yourself?I have cheated death twice
Best piece of advice you’ve received so farNever let fear of what other people think determine your actions
Favourite pizza toppingsBBQ chicken
Favourite movieRide with the Devil
Favourite TV showBreaking Bad
Do you speak another lauguageNo
What did you want to be when you were smallCuchulain
What is/would be your karaoke song?Wonderwall – Oasis
What makes you laugh the most?The fantastic and irrepressible pure madness of Kerry people

 

Francis Jones

NameFrancis Jones
Where are you fromLimerick
How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?18 years
What show do you present on Radio Kerry?11 to 1 Club
Did you present another show before the one your currently present?Breakfast show/Afternoon Show
What do you most like about your job?Keeping people entertained
What other show, if any, would you like to present ?Great singers
Favourite colourBlue
Cat or Dog?Both
Do you support a sports team?Leeds
Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?Colm Cooper
Favourite place in KerryToo many to mention
Favourite place outside of Kerry?Limerick (of course)
Lucky number9
Apple or AndroidApple (I love fruit)
Hobby or pastimeTv/twitter/politics related
Favourite sayingbfn (bye for now)
Patron or Ambassador for any organisationNot that Im aware of
Favourite songToo many to mention but Followyou follow me by Genesis is up there
Favourite bandGenesis/ELO
Adventure or sun holidayAdventure
Tell us a secret about yourself?Im very quiet
Best piece of advice you’ve received so farIf you dont ask the answer is always no
Favourite pizza toppingsMeat fest
Favourite movieMaybe Dirty Dancing
Favourite TV showanything reality tv
Do you speak another lauguageOui
What did you want to be when you were smallBus conductor
What is/would be your karaoke song?Give it up (Kc and sunshine band)
What makes you laugh the most?Myself when I mess up.

 

Deirdre Walsh

NameDeirdre Walsh
Where are you fromBallybunion
How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?13 years
What show do you present on Radio Kerry?TalkAbout
Did you present another show before the one your currently present? 

Kerry Today

What do you most like about your job?The craic in the newsroom
What other show, if any, would you like to present ?The Late Late Show!
Favourite colourpurple
Cat or Dog?Dog
Do you support a sports team?Man Utd
Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?Maurice Fitzgerald
Favourite place in KerryBallybunion
Favourite place outside of Kerry?West Cork
Lucky number16 – Roy Keane’s Man Utd jersey number
Apple or AndroidApple
Hobby or pastimewalking
Favourite sayingFeic the Begrudgers
Patron or Ambassador for any organisationAmbassador for Kerry Hospice
Favourite songCouldn’t pick one
Favourite bandThe Beatles/Coldplay
Adventure or sun holidaySun
Tell us a secret about yourself?I’m afraid of swans
Best piece of advice you’ve received so farDon’t take yourself too seriously
Favourite pizza toppingsPineapple
Favourite movieThe English Patient
Favourite TV showEastenders
Do you speak another languageMy Irish isn’t bad
What did you want to be when you were smallA journalist
What is/would be your karaoke song?‘Little old wine drinker me’ Dean Martin
What makes you laugh the most?My mother’s inability to sugar-coat anything, or be politically correct!

 

 

Brendan Fuller

NameBrendan Michael Xavier Fuller
Where are you fromPoll Na Muc, Killarney
How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?7 Years
What show do you present on Radio Kerry?The Afternoon Show
Did you present another show before the one your currently present?Started on Fresh, then Drivetime and Saturday breakfast before moving to the Afternoon Show.
What do you most like about your job?The opportunity to make someone’s day a little bit better.
What other show, if any, would you like to present?Agritime – a chance to show the inlaws I know something about farming!
Favourite colourRed
Cat or Dog?Dog
Do you support a sports team?Kerry/Munster/Liverpool/Patriots
Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?Maurice Fitzgerald
Favourite place in KerryWaterville
Favourite place outside of Kerry?Sorrento, Italy
Lucky number14
Apple or AndroidAndroid (since last week)
Hobby or pastimeBaking (Since lockdown)
Favourite sayingIf there was work on the bed, he’d sleep on the floor.
Patron or Ambassador for any organisationSt. Francis Special School, St. Mary Of The Angel’s,
Favourite songBack Down South
Favourite bandKings Of Leon
Adventure or sun holidaySun Holiday
Tell us a secret about yourself?I was born in Cork.
Best piece of advice you’ve received so far
Favourite pizza toppingsChicken & Pesto in the Killarney Brewery – pure taste
Favourite movieFight Club or Forrest Gump
Favourite TV showFargo
Do you speak another languageНет
What did you want to be when you were smallRugby Player for Ireland while playing with Liverpool on the side.
What is/would be your karaoke song?With or Without You by U2. Alvor has yet to recover from that performance.
What makes you laugh the most?Eve (my fiancé)

 

 

Aisling O’Brien

NameAisling O’Brien
Where are you fromTralee
How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?12 years
What show do you present on Radio Kerry?Agritime
Did you present another show before the one your currently present?Not fulltime, just provided cover for other shows as needed. I’ve worked as a journalist with Radio Kerry since 2008, so have been reading news since then.
What do you most like about your job?It’s never boring!
What other show, if any, would you like to present ?I’d probably attempt most of them, with questionable results! I’ve never presented a music show, so that would be very different for me.
Favourite colourRoyal blue
Cat or Dog?There’s no way I could choose as I have one of each!
Do you support a sports team?Not really, I would mainly watch equestrian sports.
Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?David Moran
Favourite place in KerryIt would have to be a beach; I love being close to the ocean. Fenit, Banna and Derrynane are some of my favourites.
Favourite place outside of Kerry?Italy. I loved every part I’ve visited so far and can’t wait to go back again.
Lucky number25
Apple or AndroidAndroid
Hobby or pastimeHorse riding
Favourite sayingBe yourself; everyone else is already taken – Oscar Wilde
Patron or Ambassador for any organisationNo
Favourite songHappy Together – The Turtles
Favourite bandThe Rolling Stones
Adventure or sun holidayAdventure
Tell us a secret about yourself?I can only click my fingers on my left hand!
Best piece of advice you’ve received so farFeel the fear and do it anyway
Favourite pizza toppingsMushrooms, garlic, lots of mozzarella and basil.
Favourite movieFantastic Mr Fox – have lost count of how many times I have watched it!
Favourite TV showGavin and Stacey, Schitts Creek, The Politician, Somebody Feed Phil, Room to Improve, Gardeners’ World and Escape to the Country.
Do you speak another languageNo, unfortunately.
What did you want to be when you were smallA vet
What is/would be your karaoke song?I have been known to butcher a few songs by The Eagles
What makes you laugh the most?My dog

 

Mary Mullins

NameMary Mullins
Where are you fromLive in Ballyduff (originally from Roscommon, raised in Offaly)
How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?Started originally 13 years ago, left for 2 years (Feb 2007 – Nov 2013, Mar 2016 onwards )
What show do you present on Radio Kerry?In Business, plus the news
Did you present another show before the one your currently present?No
What do you most like about your job?Every day is different, you meet a lot of new people, you hear interesting stories.
What other show, if any, would you like to present?Classical Delights
Favourite colourPeach
Cat or Dog?2 cats (Buddy & Elvis), 2 dogs (Teddy and Charlie)
Do you support a sports team?Tottenham Hotspur (my fiancé made me say that!)
Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?Hmmmmm
Favourite place in KerryBanna Beach
Favourite place outside of Kerry?Vietnam
Lucky number27
Apple or AndroidAndroid
Hobby or pastimeWalking our dogs, going to the beach, swimming, body boarding
Favourite sayingWhat’s for you won’t pass you
Patron or Ambassador for any organisationN/a
Favourite songDefying Gravity from Wicked the musical
Favourite bandPrince (to be technical as the question say band – Prince and the New Revolution!)
Adventure or sun holidayAdventure
Tell us a secret about yourself?I used to collect stamps and call cards when I was young!
Best piece of advice you’ve received so farYou can’t please everyone!
Favourite pizza toppingsPepperoni
Favourite movieThe Snowman
Favourite TV showLine of Duty
Do you speak another lauguageFrench
What did you want to be when you were smallChef, then a teacher
What is/would be your karaoke song?I haven’t a note in my head!
What makes you laugh the most?My fiancé and friends!

 

Amber Galwey

NameAmber Galwey

 

Where are you fromCastleisland

 

How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?Almost 2 years! I started here on July 30th, 2018.

 

What show do you present on Radio Kerry?I don’t present any show, you’ll only hear me on the news!

 

Did you present another show before the one your currently present?N/A
What do you most like about your job?The variety – there’s always something different happening which makes every day interesting. My colleagues would be up at the top of the list too, we always have a good laugh in the newsroom!

 

What other show, if any, would you like to present?The Afternoon Show – I love music and think I’d give Brendan a good run for his money!

 

Favourite colourBlue

 

Cat or Dog?Definitely dogs
Do you support a sports team?Nope

 

Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?Colm Cooper

 

Favourite place in KerryIt would have to be Slea Head

 

Favourite place outside of Kerry?Inis Mór

 

Lucky number10!

 

Apple or AndroidAndroid

 

Hobby or pastimeWalking, reading, basketball and watching TV!

 

Favourite saying??

 

Patron or Ambassador for any organisationNo

 

Favourite songI couldn’t just pick one
Favourite bandThat’s a tough one – Coldplay or Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band!

 

Adventure or sun holidayAdventure holiday

 

Tell us a secret about yourself?I hate filling out questionnaires!! JJ

 

Best piece of advice you’ve received so farDon’t worry about things you can’t control.
Favourite pizza toppingsPepperoni

 

Favourite movie 

???

Favourite TV showGoing back a good few years here, but it has to be Prison Break. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve re-watched it at this stage!

 

Do you speak another lauguageI have a bit of Gaeilge of course, and I did study German in school but don’t think I would be able to hold a conversation in it now.

 

What did you want to be when you were smallA vet

 

What is/would be your karaoke song?No one wants to hear me sing!

 

What makes you laugh the most?Family and friends – most of them have the same sense of humour as me!

 

 

Eamonn Hickson

NameEamonn Hickson
Where are you fromAnnascaul
How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?4 years
What show do you present on Radio Kerry?Terrace Talk and others, occasionally
Did you present another show before the one your currently present?Nope
What do you most like about your job?My colleagues
What other show, if any, would you like to present?The Definitive
Favourite colourPurple
Cat or Dog?Dog
Do you support a sports team?No, but very interested in all sports
Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?Kieran Donaghy
Favourite place in KerryInch Beach
Favourite place outside of Kerry?The square in Syracuse in Sicily
Lucky numberI make a point of not having one
Apple or AndroidApple
Hobby or pastimeFootball, soccer, writing
Favourite sayingImagine what you can do
Patron or Ambassador for any organisationNo
Favourite songThis Year’s Love by David Gray
Favourite bandThe Killers
Adventure or sun holidayAdventure
Tell us a secret about yourself?I’m a space nerd – I love cosmology
Best piece of advice you’ve received so farIf you’re unsure how to pronounce the name of some obscure sportsperson, just be confident with whatever version you go with. If you act like it’s correct, everyone else will think it’s correct – Gary O’Sullivan
Favourite pizza toppingsFour meat topping
Favourite movieAvengers: Infinity War
Favourite TV showBrooklyn 99
Do you speak another languageNo
What did you want to be when you were smallWhatever my older sisters told me I should be, which changed frequently
What is/would be your karaoke song?Friends in Low Places – Garth Brooks
What makes you laugh the most?Radio bloopers

 

Alan Finn

NameAlan Finn
Where are you fromGalway
How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?14 years
What show do you present on Radio Kerry?The Definitive/Fresh
Did you present another show before the one your currently present?I’ve covered shows like Fresh, The Pulse & Weekend Wake up
What do you most like about your job?Playing music
What other show, if any, would you like to present?The 11 to 1 Club
Favourite colourRed
Cat or Dog?Dog
Do you support a sports team?Man Utd & Philadelphia Eagles
Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?Seamus Moynihan
Favourite place in KerryRossbeigh Beach
Favourite place outside of Kerry?Galway
Lucky number36
Apple or AndroidAndroid
Hobby or pastimeCoaching GAA & Soccer
Favourite sayingLife is not about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain.
Patron or Ambassador for any organisationNo
Favourite songToo many to mention
Favourite bandToo many to mention
Adventure or sun holidaySun Holiday
Tell us a secret about yourself?I did Line Dancing when I was younger and enjoyed it
Best piece of advice you’ve received so far
Favourite pizza toppingsChicken, Ham & Mushroom
Favourite movieGladiator/Star wars/Lord of the Rings/Shawshank
Favourite TV showPeaky Blinders/Game of Thrones/Line of Duty
Do you speak another languageNo
What did you want to be when you were smallLike Tony Fenton
What is/would be your karaoke song?Mustang Sally
What makes you laugh the most?Comedy

 

Treasa Murphy

NameTreasa Murphy
Where are you fromTipperary
How long have you been working in Radio Kerry?Almost 18 years
What show do you present on Radio Kerry?Stand-in presenter on Kerry Today
Did you present another show before the current one?No
What do you most like about your job?The glorious, unpredictable variety of it all
What other show, if any, would you like to present?Happy to be behind the scenes
Favourite colourRed
Cat or Dog?Cat but I like dogs too
Do you support a sports team?Most of the time, I’m blissfully neutral about sport.
Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time?I’m not very sport-minded but I think Mick O’Connell is fascinating. He’s a compelling figure.
Favourite place in KerryMuckross
Favourite place outside of Kerry?Alhambra, Spain
Lucky number22
Apple or AndroidAndroid
Hobby or pastimeProcrastinating
Favourite saying“Have a good time all the time” © Viv Savage, Spinal Tap
Patron or Ambassador for any organisationRoy Keane for the Irish Guide Dogs.
Favourite song‘I Feel Love’ by Donna Summer.
Favourite bandPet Shop Boys
Adventure or sun holidayAdventure
Tell us a secret about yourself?When I was a child, I used to put my foot in my mouth – and I don’t mean metaphorically.
Best piece of advice you’ve received so far“Will you be thinking about this a year from now?”
Favourite pizza toppingsJust like plain margherita.
Favourite movieLA Confidential, Mulholland Drive
Favourite TV showSeinfeld, Angel, Life on Mars, 30 Rock, Peep Show, Succession
Do you speak another languageFew phrases of French, German and Spanish
What did you want to be when you were smallActress and author
What is/would be your karaoke song?Tainted Love by Soft Cell

Blue Monday by New Order

What makes you laugh the most?Practically every episode of Peep Show

