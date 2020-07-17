30 questions with Radio Kerry presenters

Name Treasa Murphy

Where are you from Tipperary

How long have you been working in Radio Kerry? Almost 18 years

What show do you present on Radio Kerry? Stand-in presenter on Kerry Today

Did you present another show before the current one? No

What do you most like about your job? The glorious, unpredictable variety of it all

What other show, if any, would you like to present? Happy to be behind the scenes

Favourite colour Red

Cat or Dog? Cat but I like dogs too

Do you support a sports team? Most of the time, I’m blissfully neutral about sport.

Favourite Kerry Footballer of all time? I’m not very sport-minded but I think Mick O’Connell is fascinating. He’s a compelling figure.

Favourite place in Kerry Muckross

Favourite place outside of Kerry? Alhambra, Spain

Lucky number 22

Apple or Android Android

Hobby or pastime Procrastinating

Favourite saying “Have a good time all the time” © Viv Savage, Spinal Tap

Patron or Ambassador for any organisation Roy Keane for the Irish Guide Dogs.

Favourite song ‘I Feel Love’ by Donna Summer.

Favourite band Pet Shop Boys

Adventure or sun holiday Adventure

Tell us a secret about yourself? When I was a child, I used to put my foot in my mouth – and I don’t mean metaphorically.

Best piece of advice you’ve received so far “Will you be thinking about this a year from now?”

Favourite pizza toppings Just like plain margherita.

Favourite movie LA Confidential, Mulholland Drive

Favourite TV show Seinfeld, Angel, Life on Mars, 30 Rock, Peep Show, Succession

Do you speak another language Few phrases of French, German and Spanish

What did you want to be when you were small Actress and author

What is/would be your karaoke song? Tainted Love by Soft Cell Blue Monday by New Order