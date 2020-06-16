Up to 3,000 retail and tourism workers in Kerry to undergo specialist COVID training

A new badge is to be displayed in premises in Kerry where staff have undergone specialist training on hygiene and customer interaction in the COVID-19 environment.

It’s part of the Safe Destination Kerry programme, which is run by Kerry County Council, Kerry Education and Training Board, the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation, and the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation.

It aims to reassure people that staff are trained in best practice.

Up to 3,000 staff in the retail and tourism sectors in Kerry are taking part in the training through Kerry ETB.

To receive the ‘Safe Destination’ designation, businesses must register with Kerry County Council to take part in the training course.

Businesses and staff interested in participating in the training can register with Kerry County Council on its freephone Business Support Line on 1800 807 102 or [email protected]