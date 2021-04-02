Over 3,000 properties in Tralee surveyed as part of National Broadband Plan

Over 3,000 properties in Tralee have been surveyed as part of the National Broadband Plan.

The company rolling out the new high-speed broadband network says works in several areas across Kerry are well underway.

National Broadband Ireland is rolling out the new high-speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan.

In Tralee, over 3,167 premises have been surveyed to date and network designs completed to deliver the new Fibre to the Home network there.

NBI crews have started initial works for the build in Kerry townlands, including Ballingowan, Ballyfinnane, Corbally, Farna, Martara and Ross.

In Kerry, there are 26,905 premises in the rollout area, which include homes, farms, commercial businesses and school.

This equates to 30% of all premises in the county.

Under the National Broadband Plan, Kerry will see an investment of €107 million in the network.

This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and more remote working.