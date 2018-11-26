3,000 people due to be made Irish citizens in ceremonies in Killarney today

Up to 8,000 people are expected to attend citizenship ceremonies in Killarney today with almost 3,000 people due to be made Irish citizens in three separate ceremonies.

This will be the second time that large-scale citizenship events have been held outside of Dublin and people from 10 different countries will be conferred with Irish citizenship.

The events are taking place in the INEC and Gardai in Killarney say there are likely to be considerable traffic delays in the town and on the approach roads.