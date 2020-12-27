Over 3,000 cases dealt with by COVID-19 helpline

Over 3,000 cases were dealt with by the COVID-19 dedicated helpline during 2020.

The freephone line is provided by the Kerry COVID-19 Community Response Forum, which is a multi-agency group coordinating the response to the pandemic since March.

The forum was among the first to be established in the country.

The confidential helpline will be operational seven days a week from 9am to 5pm for non-emergency supports during the festive period.

It is available by calling 1800 807 009 or by texting ‘SUPPORT’ and your name to 50555.