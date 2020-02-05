300 jobs on the way as Fexco unveils €21m research centre in Killorglin

Over 300 jobs are on the way for Kerry, with the announcement by Fexco of a new 21 million euro research facility in Killorglin.

The jobs at the financial technology firm, are to come on stream over the next four years, and the project is being back by Kerry County Council and IT Tralee.

The company currently employs 1,250 people in Kerry and over 3,300 worldwide.

Minister of State for Transport and Tourism Brendan Griffin is to open the new facility later today, along wth CEO of Enterprise Ireland, Julie Sinnamon.

Chief Executive Denis McCarthy says the incoming Government needs to do more for rural businesses.

He says many rural towns have plenty to offer, but need better infrastructure: