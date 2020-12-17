300% increase in numbers using Kerry Library online services this year

There has been a 300% increase in the numbers using the online services of Kerry Library this year.

The county’s nine full-time library branches closed their doors on March 13th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Figures presented at Kerry County Council’s budget meeting show large numbers moved toward the online services as a result.

This service offers a wide range of free resources including e-books, e-magazines and online courses.

Meanwhile, the council plans to spend €2.6 million on library service operations next year.