Over 300 deaths annually in Cork and Kerry have been attributed to alcohol.

That’s according to the new report, A Focus on Alcohol & Health in Cork and Kerry, which examines the relationship between alcohol and the population of the two counties.

The report was produced by the Department of Public Health and the HSE South.

The new report, which relates to 2016, claims alcohol was the fourteenth leading cause of death in Ireland in 1990, but raised to being the sixth leading cause of death that year.

In relation to Cork and Kerry, it’s estimated that 304 deaths were caused in 2016 due to alcohol and alcohol-related illnesses; this means one-in-every 2,270 people die from alcohol or related diseases.

The study also says there are strong links between alcohol misuse and suicidal behaviours and that excessive drinking is strongly associated with poor mental health and well-being.

Nationally, 900 people are diagnosed with alcohol-related cancers and around 500 people die from these diseases every year, according to the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP).