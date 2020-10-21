30 vacant posts in UHK not been filled by temporary staff

There are currently 30 vacant posts in UHK which have not been filled by temporary staff.

The Tralee hospital has outlined the current vacant posts, which are across a range of departments, that are not covered by locum or temporary arrangements.

In response to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, University Hospital Kerry outlined all permanent vacancies not covered by a temporary staff member.

These vacant positions are across a range of departments and include vacant consultant, doctor, pastoral care, catering assistant, housekeeping, midwifery, social worker and radiographer posts.

UHK employs locum or temporary staff when the need arises; the cost of these staff was over €38 million during a six-year period in recent years.

Among the vacancies are: three consultant posts, one of which has been vacant for over a year, despite being advertised twice; four non-consultant hospital doctor positions; a dietician’s post; two housekeeping staff roles; one social worker post; and four radiographer roles.

The hospital says over 30 positions are vacant for periods ranging from months to in excess of a year.

In response to Deputy Daly, UHK says a number of the vacant positions are either awaiting advertising, being advertised, appointed or been unable to fill, despite advertising.