Jerry speaks to Dingle GP Conor Brosnan and to Cllr Michael Gleeson of the Regional Health Forum South.
Funding approved to cover shortfall for Listowel Food Hub
Additional funding has been approved to cover a shortfall in the Listowel Food Hub project.When completed the facility will create up to fifty jobs.In...
Kerry TD says direct provision proposal is positive but wants greater ambition to replace...
A Kerry TD says proposal to change direct provision is a positive step, but feels greater ambition is needed in replacing the system.The Government...
Almost 30,000 people will be vaccinated per week across Kerry’s mass vaccination centres
Almost 30,000 people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 per week across Kerry's two mass vaccination centres.Kerry Independent Alliance Councillor Michael Gleeson, who's a member...
The Implication of the FBD case for Kerry businesses – February 26th, 2021
Deirdre speaks to Patrick Enright of Enright and Co Solicitors Castleisland
The End of Direct Provision for Asylum Seekers? – February 26th, 2021
A retired High Court judge says he hopes proposals to change the direct provision system will be implemented quickly.The government today published its White...