Over 30 submissions made calling for Asdee’s village status to be restored

The council had invited public submissions into the drafting of the new Kerry County Development Plan which will come into effect in 2022.

Population centres are classified according to size by the local authority.

Tralee and Killarney sit at the top of Kerry’s settlement hierarchy, as they’re classed under tier one – large population urban centres.

Under the classifications used for the council’s settlement hierarchy, tier two and tier three settlements are designated according to population size, geographical location and by the size and range of services or functions such communities provide to their surrounding hinterland.

Tier four includes a range of smaller villages and areas classed as settlement nodes.

More than 30 submissions have been made to the drafters of the proposed new county development plan all calling on Asdee’s village status to be restored.

The submission from Asdee Community Development notes that up until 2015, the North Kerry community was classified as a small village, but was then downgraded to a development node.

The group recently launched its five-year socio-economic plan, and says it’s critical to its success that Asdee regains its village status.

Asdee Community Development says the loss of status has been detrimental to the area and contradicts the objectives of the Kerry County Council Development Plan’s core aims, which are to strengthen the fabric of rural areas and villages and support the communities who live there.

The issues paper produced by the group also raises concerns about the impact this could have on the area’s regeneration.