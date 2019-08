30 Roses of Tralee are to take part in the 60-year celebrations of the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

The Kingdom Veteran Vintage and Classic Car Club, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, will provides cars to take the Roses through the streets for the international rose parade on Saturday night, August 24th.

The Roses will also attend Kerry County Council’s official opening of the festival in the Square on Friday, August 23rd.