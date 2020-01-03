Over 30 jobs at risk following decision to refuse retention permission to a Killarney venue

Over 30 jobs are at risk following An Bord Pleanála’s decision to refuse retention planning permission to a Killarney venue.

That’s according to David Rea of Celtic Steps, a show which uses a building at Killarney Racecourse on Ross Road between April and October each year.

Outside of race meetings, the Jim Culloty Bar at Killarney Racecourse is used for entertainment purposes, including hosting the traditional Irish dance and music show, Celtic Steps.

An Bord Pleanála refused Killarney Race Company permission to retain the existing entertainment venue and change its use from racecourse ancillary structure to entertainment facility.

David Rea of Celtic Steps says he wasn’t aware that the facility required planning permission, as he believed it preceded the 1963 Planning Act.

In its refusal, An Bord Pleanála cited the frequency and hours of operation of the venue and a lack of adequate information on predicted noise levels; Mr Rea disputes these points.

He adds, while the show will continue in Tralee’s Brandon Hotel, there could be a number of job losses as a result of the planning decision.