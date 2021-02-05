There are over 30 job vacancies in University Hospital Kerry advertised.

The roles are across a range of disciplines, including medicine, palliative care, obstetrics and orthopaedic surgery.

In recent days, UHK advertised a number of non-consultant hospital doctor positions, including registrar and senior house officer grades.

The positions are across seven disciplines, including emergency, general and oncology medicine.

There is a rolling attempt to recruit general nurses to UHK, while positions in midwifery are also being advertised, including nurse roles in neonatal care and gynaecology.

Seven consultant posts are advertised.

They are all for a minimum of six months and across the following departments: cardiology, haematology, microbiology, infectious diseases, respiratory medicine and radiology.

Last year, UHK highlighted the advantages to living and working in Kerry across its social media pages in an effort to recruit more staff.