Over 30 charges relating to alleged offences in Killarney struck out

Over 30 charges relating to alleged assault and public order offences in Killarney have been struck out.

A special sitting of Killarney District Court was required late last year to hear charges, which had arisen following an alleged feud between several families in the Ballyspillane estate in the town.

Inspector John Kelly said a lot of work was done behind the scenes; however, gardaí will be maintaining an active presence in the town.

Twelve people faced 36 charges in Killarney District Court today, in what was the second special sitting.

The charges, which related to assault, public order and road traffic offences, involved a number of counter-claims to the alleged assaults.

Those who had previously made complaints of assault told Judge David Waters they were happy to now withdraw their claims, adding they made the decision free of outside influence.

In relation to alleged public order offences, Inspector John Kelly said there would be no evidence put forward; Judge Waters struck out those charges as a result.

A woman who had been convicted of assault in December had the conviction struck out, following the state asking the judge not to record a penalty; the alleged injured party was content with the state’s recommendation.

18 gardaí, four solicitors, a court clerk and a judge were present in the court today.