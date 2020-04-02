30-bed ward nearing completion in UHK in effort to tackle COVID-19

A 30-bed ward is nearing completion in UHK in the effort to tackle COVID-19.

University Hospital Kerry says it continues to bring the hospital to a state of readiness to deal with the crisis.

Management says the emergency department is continuing to accept all emergencies, however, there will be a clear division between ED patients and potential COVID-19 patients.

UHK says a 24-hour patient hub room has been established, which serves as the base for management of all COVID-19 patients.

Many medical, nursing and therapy staff are being redeployed and upskilled to assist their colleagues in dealing with these patients.

In relation to capacity, UHK is working with community partners to ensure timely discharge of vulnerable patients and an additional 30-bed ward is also nearing completion.

UHK is working with the hospital group to ensure that all staff have appropriate PPE to care for COVID-19 patients.

In changes to maternity services, booking clinics are now taking place at the Institute of Technology Tralee and women admitted for induction of labour or in labour can have one companion.

UHK management says staff have been humbled by the outpouring of support from the community, with generous offers of goods and services of all descriptions.

For donations of medical supplies, the drop off location is Unit 1 B, Clash Industrial Estate, Mon-Friday 9.30-12.30 and 14.30-16.30hrs

The items sought include: masks medical grade, hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, surgical grade ear loop facemasks or tieback face masks, masks with face shields, surgical gloves and goggles.