3 year old male huskey dog with a floppy left ear is missing from the Abbeyfeale area since last Saturday evening. he maybe straying in the Duagh Area. Dog is micro-chipped. Any information please phone 085 7252419
Mental health and wellbeing plan to be rolled out in Kerry in response to...
A mental health and wellbeing plan is to be rolled out in Kerry to help build resilience in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.It's part...
EPA reminding Kerry people to monitor radon levels in their homes
The EPA is reminding Kerry people to monitor radon levels in their homes.Radon is the second biggest cause of lung cancer after smoking; it's...
No new COVID-19 related deaths reported this evening, with 301 new cases
The Department of Health has been notified of no new COVID-19 related deaths this evening.As of midnight last night, the Department had been informed...
The Heat Doctor – December 4th, 2020
The Heat Doctor, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh joins Jerry on the first Friday of the month. The feature is sponsored by...
In Praise of the Kerry Cow – December 4th, 2020
Raymonde Hilliard of the Kerry Cattle Society wrote a letter which was published in today’s Irish Examiner. She’s making an appeal on behalf of...
Call from the Dáil – December 4th, 2020
Michael O’Regan reviews the week in politics.