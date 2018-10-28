3 In A Row County Senior Football Titles For Dr.Crokes

Dr.Crokes are the 2018 Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football champions, claiming a third consecutive crown.

They won the Championship by beating Dingle 1-15 to 0-12 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

It was a point apiece three minutes in, the first score of the game by Dingle talisman Paul Geaney being replied to by Daithi Casey. Geaney’s second score of the day nudged his side in front again but once more Crokes replied and it was 2 points each after 10 minutes.





Crokes went in front for the first time at 3 points to 2 courtesy of Gavin O’Shea and Tony Brosnan then doubled the advantage. The lead was 0-6 to 0-2 after 17 minutes after quickfire scores from Brian Looney and Tony Brosnan. David Shaw then hit back to back points to increase that lead to 8 points to 2. Dingle then registered their first point in 17 minutes, through Tom O’Sullivan. After 21 minutes the gap was 5 points but the difference was just 3 within 5 minutes as O’Sullivan put over again after Thomas Sheehy had firstly pointed. A Paul Geaney free in added on time meant Dingle, after 4 points in a row, trailed by only two at the break; 0-8 to 0-6.

Dingle almost had the perfect start to the second half but a superb save from Shane Murphy prevented Paul Geaney from netting. Mathew Flaherty did score and his point meant there was the minimum between the sides. A David Shaw point on 39 minutes doubled the advantage and Gavin White made it a 3 point game 2 minutes later. Paul Geaney pulled one back but Johnny Buckley restored that 3 point lead and Daithi Casey edged them further ahead. A Paul Geaney point from a free made it a 3 point game once more; 14 minutes left now and Crokes led 0-12 to 0-9. After the sides swapped points it was 13 to 10 entering the closing 11 minutes. That then became 14 to 11 before Dingle captain Padraig O’Conchuir was sent off 8 minutes from time after receiving a second yellow card. Despite that Paul Geaney was next to point as Dingle kept in touch and they were just 2 down 7 minutes form the end.