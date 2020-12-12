3 new COVID-19 related deaths and 248 new cases this evening

The Department of Health has been notified of three new COVID-19 related deaths this evening.

As of midnight last night, the Department had been informed of 248 new cases of the virus.

99 of these are in Dublin, 21 in Louth, 16 in Limerick,15 in Meath, 13 in Cavan and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Fewer than 5 of these cases are in Kerry.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in Kerry is now 19, which is the second lowest in the country.

That figure nationally is 81.5